Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti paid glowing tributes to the fortitude and patience displayed by the Muslim community in Kashmir and the rest of the country in the best traditions of Islam.

Extending the Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings on Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Muslims truly lived Ramzan this year in the spirit of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community by the BJP-led governments across the country with exemplary patience, I salute the resilience of Muslims."

In her message, the PDP chief said, "while bulldozer has become the symbol of state terror against the community, the 'demons of hate' unleashed by the government seem to be on a rampage in every form of their choice, depending on the occasion and the BJP’s Hindu Rashtra roadmap."

In Jammu and Kashmir, she said, we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings. "The people of the state faced these attacks on their existence as a distinguished part of the country with a silent dignity and fortitude without compromising on their aspirations," she added.

Mehbooba further said, "While we would continue our struggle through all democratic and peaceful means, we miss on this Eid our young and old prisoners of all ages who are in jails in and out of Kashmir without any charges.

The PDP chief said "our heart goes out to the families of those who lost their dear ones in staged encounters and those who were targeted for their political or religious affiliations," adding "The cries of family members not demanding justice but only the dead bodies of their loved ones killed in Hyderpora incident were distressing."

On this Eid, she said, "We also feel sad for the lives lost of jawans from all over the country and brave members of Jammu and Kashmir Police who are becoming a cannon fodder to the failure of our leadership to resolve political problems through diplomacy and dialogue."

"Our hallowed grand mosque, Jama Masjid, continues to be out of bound for Muslims even for Eid prayers, causing great hurt and sorrow to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, as does the prolonged detention of Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq," she said.

Expressing solidarity with young journalists like Fahad Shah, Asif Sultan, and Sajad Gul, Mehbooba said, "We stand in solidarity with them and human rights defenders like Khurram Parvez," adding "while in the rest of the country young Muslim intellectuals like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are in jail on trumped-up charges, our own Youth president Wahid ur Rehman Para has set new standards of resilience and silent resistance to targeted victimisation for following a democratic path."

She expressed confidence that this Eid will further strengthen the community bonds in all the regions of the Jammu province.