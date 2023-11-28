trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692936
RAJASTHAN BUS ACCIDENT

Bus Flips Over In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, 33 Injured, 3 Critical

A bus carrying passengers from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to Pratapgarh in Rajasthan met with a horrific accident on Monday night, leaving 33 people injured.

 New Delhi: A bus carrying passengers from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to Pratapgarh in Rajasthan met with a horrific accident on Monday night, leaving 33 people injured, police said. The bus, which belonged to Jakhar Travels, lost control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said. The passengers were trapped inside the bus and had to be rescued by locals who broke the glass windows. They were taken to the district hospital in a truck and then in an ambulance, where three of them were in a critical condition. Police officials and administrative officers reached the hospital and monitored the situation. The exact cause of the accident was not clear, but police suspected that a tyre burst might have led to it.

