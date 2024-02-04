Can Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Clear Floor Test Tomorrow? Check How The Numbers Stack Up

Champai Soren, who was made Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the absence of Hemant Soren, will face a crucial floor test in the state assembly tomorrow. The majority mark in the state 81-member assembly is 41. One seat is currently vacant in the assembly following the resignation of a JMM MLA. The MLAs of the ruling coalition - JMM-Congress-RJD - were kept in a Hyderabad resort amid fears of poaching and they have now reached Ranchi tonight ahead of tomorrow's floor test.

The combined strength of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(ML)) stands at 46 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) — comprising 28 from JMM, 16 from Congress, 1 from RJD, and 1 from CPI(ML). On the other hand, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its allies hold 29 MLAs.

Political analysts believe that barring any unforeseen events or significant developments, the JMM government is expected to successfully pass the floor test with its current majority in the Legislative Assembly. Another MLA Chamra Linda from the Bishunpur constituency could not be contacted by the party. Despite this, even if these two MLAs did not support Soren, the ruling coalition would survive the floor test with the support of 44 MLAs. Former CM Hemant Soren, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, will be present in the assembly to vote in the floor test.

However, a bit of scare for CM Soren came from Lobin Hembrom, JMM MLA from the Borio seat in the Sahibganj district who said that if the ruling party fails to fulfil its promises related to tribals, then he would severe all ties with the party and form a forum - Jharkhand Bachao Morcha.

Champai Soren, the present Chief Minister, played a prominent role in the Jharkhand movement during the late 90s, alongside Shibu Soren. Previously serving as the Transport Minister in the Hemant Soren government, Champai Soren not only brings experience to his current role but also enjoys the support of the influential Soren family.