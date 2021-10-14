हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Can’t make compromises, says Navjot Singh Sidhu before meet with Congress central leadership

This will be Navjot Singh Sidhu’s first official meeting with the Congress central leadership after he stepped down from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

File Photo

New Delhi: A day before his meet, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday (October 13) shared a video where he can be seen talking about various Punjab-related issues. He thanked the Congress high command for "facilitating" him while asserting there "can never be compromises".

Weeks after tendering his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu on Thursday will meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab incharge Harish Rawat. 

Rawat had informed earlier that Sidhu will meet them to discuss the "organisational matters" of Punjab Congress. "Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and KC Venugopal for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal`s office (in Delhi) on October 14,” the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday. 

Sidhu said in the video, "I have 'ishq' with Punjab. What is the meaning of 'Ishq'? People think it is something physical. No..... It breaks away from all relationships and this is the kind of my 'Ishq' for Punjab. Those who understand my 'Ishq' for Punjab will never level any allegations against me.” 

"You should be facilitated and which is done by the high command. I will always be grateful to them. But how to move forward by making compromises? This system stands up like a monster and bites you," he said. 

Taking an unveiled dig, Sidhu added, "Everywhere my merit was ignored. In politics 5 can be made 50 and 50 can be turned into zero.”

This will be Sidhu’s first official meeting with the Congress central leadership after he stepped down from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief. Sidhu, who was made the Punjab Congress chief in July much to the displeasure of then CM Amarinder Singh, had questioned the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and “tainted” leaders.

(With agency inputs)

