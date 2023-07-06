Canada MP Chandra Arya Punches Khalistanis On Face: 'Snakes Raising Heads And Hissing'

Indian-Origin Member of Parliament (MP) in Canada, Chandra Arya, has strongly condemned provocative pro-Khalistani posters that label senior Indian diplomats as "killers." Arya, who belongs to the Liberal Party and hails from Karnataka, warns about the rising threat of Khalistan supporters in Canada.

"New Low" of Abuse and Promotion of Violence

Tweeting about a poster advertising the 'Khalistan Freedom Rally' on July 8, Arya stated that Khalistanis in Canada are "reaching a new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate." He further pointed out that the lack of criticism from elected officials regarding a recent Brampton parade, which depicted and celebrated the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, has emboldened Khalistanis to openly advocate violence against Indian diplomats.



Warning About the Menace

Arya highlighted that while Canadian authorities are taking notice, the "snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing." He emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, indicating that it is only a matter of time before these elements resort to more extreme actions.

Outrage over Khalistani Poster

The controversial Khalistani poster, which refers to India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, as "killers" of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has sparked outrage in India. Last month, Khalistanis displayed a tableau of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster reading "Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib" to commemorate the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

India Raises Concerns with Canadian Authorities

In response to these activities, India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi and issued a demarche expressing concerns about the increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. India has called on Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures, especially considering the planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8.

Assurance of Diplomats' Safety

Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released a statement describing the promotional material for the Khalistan rally as "unacceptable." She reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the Vienna Conventions, which emphasize the safety of diplomats, and emphasized that the actions of a few individuals should not be generalized to the entire community or Canada as a whole.

India's Stance and Discussion with Canadian Government

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed India's concerns and called on partner countries such as Canada, the UK, and the US to reject "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it negatively affects bilateral relations. The issue of Khalistani posters naming Indian diplomats in Canada will be raised with the Canadian government, Jaishankar confirmed.

The Impact and Response

The Khalistani issue has had various impacts on the India-Canada relationship in recent years. India has consistently urged Canada not to provide space for pro-Khalistani separatists and extremists. On Tuesday, India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay to discuss the matter.

Elimination of a Khalistani Leader

Last month, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada. Nijjar was one of India's most-wanted terrorists and had a cash reward of ₹ 10 lakh on his head.