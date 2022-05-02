New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday (May 2, 2022) said that no individual should be forced to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

“No individual can be forced to get vaccinated. The Court also says that it's satisfied that the current vaccine policy can't be said to be unreasonable & manifestly arbitrary," said the Supreme Court.

"The government can form policy and impose some conditions for the larger public good,” the court added.

Supreme Court says that condition imposed by some state government, organisations restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not proportional and should be recalled in the present prevailing conditions. — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The apex court also highlighted that the conditions imposed by some state governments, of restricting access to public places for unvaccinated people, is not proportional and should be recalled in the present prevailing conditions.

Supreme Court also directed the Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 3,157 new Covid-19 infections, according to Union health ministry data. The active caseload increased to 19,500. India recorded 26 deaths today, pushing the death toll to 5,23,869. The country also reported 2,723 recoveries in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

