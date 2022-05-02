New Delhi: With 3,157 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,79,188, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday (May 2, 2022). The active caseload increased to 19,500.

India recorded 26 deaths today, pushing the death toll to 5,23,869. The country also reported 2,723 recoveries in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore on Monday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,588 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

