Coronavirus

Caught: Man spitting on dough while making 'rotis' arrested, accused of spreading coronavirus

The arrest comes after a police complaint by the Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi who alleged the man of spreading COVID-19. The police informed that the accused will be made to undergo a COVID-19 test and further action would be taken after his test results.

Caught: Man spitting on dough while making &#039;rotis&#039; arrested, accused of spreading coronavirus
Screen grab from the video

Meerut: A man has been held in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while making 'rotis'. He has been accused of spreading coronavirus.

The accused has been reportedly identified as Naushad and the act was caught on camera at a wedding function.

The arrest comes after a police complaint by the Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi who alleged Naushad of spreading COVID-19, according to IANS.

The police informed that Naushad will be made to undergo a COVID-19 test and further action would be taken after his test results.

