CBI books 4 personnel under corruption charges in bank fraud probe, search operations continue

The CBI has booked its four personnel for allegedly receiving a bribe to compromise on the investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, and started a search operation at its training academy in Ghaziabad and 13 other locations.

File Photo

New Delhi: The CBI has booked its four personnel, including two deputy superintendents of police, for allegedly receiving a bribe to compromise on the investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, and started a search operation on Thursday (January 14) morning at its training academy in Ghaziabad and 13 other locations, officials said.

The agency did not give out many details about the case in which its own personnel are under scanner for allegedly taking huge amounts of bribe from the accused companies in bank fraud cases being probed by them, they said.

The CBI officials booked by the agency are Deputy Superintendents of Police R K Rishi and R K Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh, they said.

"Searches were conducted today at 14 locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur, at the premises of the accused," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The situation became embarrassing for the agency as it had to search premises of Rishi who is posted in the CBI Academy where the central probe agency prepares its officers for a future role. In addition, cadets from foreign countries are also trained at the state-of-the-art academy in Ghaziabad.

Besides the personnel, the CBI has booked several private persons, including advocates, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising on the investigation of certain cases on "extraneous pecuniary considerations", he said.

CBIcorruption casebank fraud case
