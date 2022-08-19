CBI raids on Manish Sisodia: AAP protestors detained, details here

New Delhi: Delhi police detained several AAP supporters on Friday for protesting against a CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations in Delhi NCR after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI has also registered an FIR in this connection brought in November last year. A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia's residence and started protesting. The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses.

"They are announcing that they have imposed Section 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, or we did not do anything what do they fear? The more they stop us, the bigger we will grow," an AAP worker said to ANI.

Sisodia condemned the raids at his house in a series of tweets. He wrote, "CBI has come. They are welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children. Unfortunately, those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number 1".

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

"I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country," he tweeted.

हम सीबीआई का स्वागत करते हैं. जाँच में पूरा सहयोग देंगे ताकि सच जल्द सामने आ सके. अभी तक मुझ पर कई केस किए लेकिन कुछ नहीं निकला. इसमें भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा. देश में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए मेरा काम रोका नहीं जा सकता. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court".

ये लोग दिल्ली की शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के शानदार काम से परेशान हैं. इसीलिए दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री को पकड़ा है ताकि शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य के अच्छे काम रोके जा सकें.



हम दोनों के ऊपर झूँठे आरोप हैं. कोर्ट में सच सामने आ जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

(With agency inputs)