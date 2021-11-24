हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exams BIG Update: Delhi govt issues notification, calls back teachers from COVID duty

The teachers have been asked to report back to ensure the smooth conduct of the CBSE Board exams. The notification has been issued by Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exams BIG Update: Delhi govt issues notification, calls back teachers from COVID duty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued a notification directing teachers deployed for Covid-19 duties to report back for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams invigilation purpose. 

The teachers have been asked to report back to ensure the smooth conduct of the CBSE Board exams. The notification has been issued by Himanshu Gupta, Director (Education), Delhi.

Through the notification, all DDEs District, Zonal DDEs and HOSs have been asked to direct the concerned teachers of classes 9 to 12 and all IT Assistants/DEOs to report back immediately so that all the conduct of Board examination may commence smoothly, according to news agency ANI.

 

 

Notably, the Term-I Board examinations of CBSE of classes 10 and 12 for minor subjects commenced from November 17 and 16 respectively. 

The exams for major subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from November 30 and December 1 respectively. The mid-term examinations of classes 9 and 11 are also scheduled from December 1. 

These examinations will be conducted offline. The major CBSE Board exams will be conducted in multiple choice question (MCQ) format. CBSE also released a mock CBSE MCQs 2021 exam papers for schools to download so that their students can practice as per the latest guidelines.

The exams for class 10, 12 minor papers will be continued till December 7, and major exams until December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

