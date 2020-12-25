CBSE board exam 2021: Latest updates on exam datesheet, syllabus and sample paper

CBSE Board Exam 2021: In his latest interaction with teachers, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made it clear that the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will not be held before March. The minister also said that there would be no practical exams in January and February.

With his announcement, the CBSE board students are waiting for the announcement of their exam dates; whereas students of other state boards are awaiting to receive clarity on their exam dates.

In any given year, the class 10th and 12th board exams begin around February and March for most of the state boards. But this year, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and pandemic, schools in several states and cities continue to remain closed and no practical classes have been held for board students. Due to the ongoing pandemic and delay in academic sessions, the board has also not announced the exam datasheet.

ICSE board exams 2021

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not announced exam dates for ICSE, ISC board exams 2021. If reports are to be believed, the board would release the exam date in May 2021.

Uttar Pradesh board exams 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date to apply for UP Board Exams 2021 until January 5, 2021. Students who are preparing to appear for the examination can apply for the exam through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Exams:

Making the announcement on WBBSE 2021 and WBCHSE 2021, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has made it clear that the Bengal Board Exams 2021 will be conducted in June. However, the state is yet to take a call on reopening of schools and has not announced any tentative dates at present. The decision is expected by the end of December.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently said that the Karnataka SSLC 2nd PUC Exams 2021 would not be conducted in March. He also stated that the government was focussed on the reopening of schools at present. He further added that there was not enough time to hold the exams as per their normal schedule in March. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the class 12 History Sample Paper 2020 along with its marking scheme on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in to get the sample papers.