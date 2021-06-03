PM Modi joins CBSE session, holds surprise interaction with students and parents

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a session with CBSE students conducted by the Education Ministry. He surprised the students and their parents and had a chat with them on their issues and concerns.

PM Modi on June 1 had decided to cancel the exams following a meeting attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief Manoj Ahuja. The move has been widely welcomed across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise move joined a session with CBSE students organized by the Education Ministry today. He also interacted with the parents of the students during the meet and had a chat with them on the issues and concerns of students & their parents. pic.twitter.com/uXYTzPYFoi — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

The Centre took the decision keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 conditions in the country.

The CBSE will now gauge the progress of students over the past year based on well-defined objective criteria, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said following the announcement to cancel class 12 board exams for the academic year 2021.

Meanwhile, the CBSE said that the evaluation criteria for Class 12 is under consideration and would take up to 2 weeks. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “CBSE evaluation criteria for Class 12 are under consideration and it would take up to 2 weeks. Experts would look at all the possibilities and make a decision soon.”

Tripathi further said that if students are not satisfied with the evaluation process then an option of re-exam will be available for them after COVID-19

Live TV