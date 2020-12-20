CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, revised syllabus: Latest updates

Amid the rising speculations over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would hold the exams in March.

Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a webinar with students and during the online interaction some students asked questions regarding reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. The questions raised by the students showed that many of them are still confused about the syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

It may be recalled that CBSE has released the latest subject-wise syllabus for Board Exams 2021 in July and the CBSE had reduced the syllabus by around 30%. The board has reduced the 30% syllabus due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE had also suggssted the students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 to thoroughly study the changes in the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and prepare accordingly for the Board exams.

Sources said that it is hihgly unlikely that the CBSE would delay the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. During his interaction with students, Minister Pokhriyal had made it clear that the exams will be held in 2021 and he had advised the students to keep preparing for the exams. Pokhriyal, however, did not make any announcement regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates.

Education Minister Pokhriyal is scheduled to interact with teachers across the country on December 22 at 4 PM. Earlier this program was scheduled for 17th December but it was postponed for December 22. Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams," tweeted the Ministry of Education.

It is expected that during his interaction with teachers on December 22, Union Minister Pokhriyal would make some announcements regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.