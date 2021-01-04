CBSE Class 10, 12 Board, JEE Main, NEET 2021 exams dates: Latest updates students must know

Putting to rest all rumours, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday (December 31) took to Twitter to announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in May-June. The Union Minister declared that the exams will be held between May 4 and June 10 and results will be announced in July.

It is to be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the date sheet or timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Exams. Social media is currently flooded with fake reports that the CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 Board exams but the government has said that all these reports are fake and the students should wait for the CBSE to make an official announcement regarding the date sheet.

For his part, Pokhriyal had said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 would be released soon and it is expected that the CBSE would release the date sheet in the coming days.

Earlier on December 10, Pokhriyal had interacted with students, teachers and other stakeholders and had made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic but the government is committed to holding the exams in 2021 and the exams will not be cancelled. The Union Minister had also said that JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 exams will not be cancelled in 2021 though they may get delayed.

It is to be noted that the government is yet to make any official announcement regarding the dates of JEE Main 2021 and NET 2021 exams but during his interactions with students, the Union Minister had asserted that these competitive exams will not be cancelled and he had suggested the students to prepare for these exams.

"NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister had said.

As far as syllabus is concerned, the CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30% but there is no information about the reduction in the syllabus of both JEE Main and NEET exams. Several students have requested the minister to take steps aimed at reducing the syllabus for these competitive exams. The students said that they have not been able to attend classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.