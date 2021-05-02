हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Result to be declared soon, check details here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that students of class 10th to be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Result to be declared soon, check details here
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for the cancelled Class 10 board exams based on the internal assessment conducted by schools. 

The CBSE will announce the Class 10 results tentatively by the third week of June, according to news agency ANI.

On April 14, after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Education Ministry announced that the Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and 12 exams have been postponed due to the increasing COVID-19 cases being reported across the country. 

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that students of class 10th to be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. 

If the student is not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give an examination once the situation goes back to normal. 

As many as 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,243 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

The CBSE, in normal circumstances, conducts Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April.

