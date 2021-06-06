CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Important update students should not miss, check here

New Delhi: Soon after cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 1), the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday (June 4) formed a 12-member committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of students.

Further, the committee which included Joint Secretary Education, Vipin Kumar, Commissioners of the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, and representatives from the CBSE has been asked to submit its report in 10 days.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Examination of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," CBSE said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

The government on Tuesday at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Additionally, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathy on Thursday (June 3) said that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 would be declared before August.

“Higher education institutions and foreign varsities conduct admissions around August. We are trying to bring out the Class 12 CBSE board exam results before that,” Tripathy said.

“CBSE is working on finalising the marking criteria for Class 12. We will take suggestions from schools and students. Making the evaluation criteria will take some time,” he added.

Live TV