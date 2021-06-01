हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12 board examinations cancelled

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled in wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions imposed in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision on CBSE Class 12 exams has been taken in the interest of students.

CBSE Class 12 board examinations cancelled
Representational Image

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday (June 1) announced cancellation of CBSE class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting on on CBSE Class XII board exams, said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. 

The Class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday evening. 

"Class 12 board exams cancelled after review of detailed presentation by officials, consultation with all stakeholders including states," an official government statement said. 

Also Read: CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 Live: CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled, PM Modi says need to show sensitivity to students

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Modi said, "Health, safety of students of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on that aspect. Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must end. COVID-19 has affected academic calendar." 

Calling it a student-friendly decision, PM Modi said the 'Centre took the call after consultations across length and breadth of India'.

