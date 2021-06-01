CBSE Class 12 board examinations cancelled

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday (June 1) announced cancellation of CBSE class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting on on CBSE Class XII board exams, said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The Class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday evening.

"Class 12 board exams cancelled after review of detailed presentation by officials, consultation with all stakeholders including states," an official government statement said.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Modi said, "Health, safety of students of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on that aspect. Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must end. COVID-19 has affected academic calendar."

Calling it a student-friendly decision, PM Modi said the 'Centre took the call after consultations across length and breadth of India'.

