CBSE Class 12th Exams 2021: THESE students won't get their results, know why

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification clarifying that the students who missed online classes or did not appear in the pre-board and half-yearly examination will be considered absent. The circular comes after some schools reported that few students who were studying in their school at the time of submission of LOC are not available for examination/computation of result due to the following reasons:

1. The student has already taken TC.

2. The student has ceased to be a bonafide student of the school due to any reason including demise and name struck-off cases, etc.

3. The students could not be contacted by the school for various online/offline tests/exams/assessments during the complete session or during exam/practical timetable and it was and is not possible to conduct required assessments.

In such cases, it may be ensured that the students are marked ‘Absent’ so that the result in respect of such students is not declared. It may be noted that data in respect of these students may not be submitted by awarding them zero marks or mentioning anything else against their names.

For subject change cases:

Besides, certain instances have been reported by the schools where there is either change of total subjects or only one or two subjects of Class 11 are being offered by the students in their Class 12 after due approval from the CBSE and the rest of the subjects of Class 11 have been changed to new subjects.

In such cases, schools have been asked to follow these guidelines:

The school will ensure beforehand that the due approval has already been obtained from the CBSE as per the schedule and no fresh approval requests will be entertained

The school will do an assessment of these subjects of Class 11 by using the average of the best three subjects from the subjects actually studied in Class 11.

This year due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre canceled the CBSE Class 12 board exams. “Class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said in a release last month.

