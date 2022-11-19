Satyendar Jain gets foot massage in Tihar jail! CCTV footage goes viral- WATCH

New Delhi: A CCTV video of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain went viral on social media as it features the money laundering case accused taking a foot massage in Tihar Jail. In the viral video, Jain is seen lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man beside him gives him foot massage. The CCTV footage showing Satyendar Jain taking a foot Massage in Tihar jail is dated September 13, 2022. The clip also show that Jain was logged into Cell 1 of Block A.

Satendra Jain takes foot massage in Tihar Jail- Viral video

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

However, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has claimed the BJP for the emergence of of the video from Tihar jail and said the saffron party is making fun of a person's illness. Taking to Twitter Sisodia said, Jain has been through two spine surgeries and his doctor has prescribed physiotherapy.

"Satyendra Jain has had two operations for spine injury. The doctor has prescribed him regular physiotherapy. After Kovid, there is a patch in his lungs that is not cured yet. The very idea of making fun of a person's illness and the treatment being given to him is disgusting," wrote Sisodia in Hindi.

सत्येंद्र जैन के स्पाइन-इंजरी के दो ऑपरेशन हुए हैं. उनको डॉक्टर ने रेगुलर फ़िज़ियोथेरेपी बताई है. कोविड के बाद से उनके lungs में patch है जो अभी ठीक नहीं हुआ है.



किसी आदमी की बीमारी और उसको दिए जा रहे इलाज का मज़ाक़ बनाने की सोच ही बहुत घटिया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, A Delhi court on Thursday (November 17) denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case. "All three (bail) applications dismissed," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.