Center begins process of trust formation for Ayodhya's Ram temple

New Delhi: The process of trust formation for Ayodhya begins as a team of bureaucrats has been constituted to study technicalities of the Supreme Court order given on November 9.

According to sources, the Central government is taking legal opinion from Attorney general and law ministry.

As directed by the Supreme court in its verdict, it has asked the Centre to formulate a scheme pursuant to the powers vested in it under Sections 6 and 7 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act 1993 within a period of three to four months.

The Supreme court said, "The scheme shall envisage the setting up of trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6. The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters."

The apex court decision also added, '' Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions and Possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, until in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body."

The court on Saturday further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.