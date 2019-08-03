Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants), 2018 final results announced; Check here for full list

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018.

The merit list is based on the combined scores of the written test, which was conducted on August 12, 2018, and the personality tests which were held between June 24 and July 24, 2019.

A total of 416 candidates have been selected for the recommendation for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The category-wise breakup of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment is as follows:

GENERAL OBC SC ST Total 178 124 77 37 416

A total of 466 vacancies (including 10 per cent of total vacancies reserved for ex-servicemen) have been intimated by the government. The government would make appointments to the various services as per the number of vacancies available and would be subject to candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility provisions in the rules for the examination and verifications.

The services would be allotted to candidates according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by them.

The category-wise breakup of the number of vacancies is as follows:

Name of Service Total Number of Vacancies General OBC SC ST Total BSF 55 20 18 07 100 CRPF 91 48 27 13 179 CISF 44 22 12 06 84 ITBP 15 24 10 08 57 SSB 23 10 10 03 46 TOTAL 228 124 77 37 466

The commission is mandated to maintain a consolidated reserve list of 100 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate, in accordance to Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018.

Following is the breakup of vacancies of the reserve list:

GENERAL OBC SC ST TOTAL 50 40 08 02 100

Here is the full list of all the selected candidates:

The result will also be available on the UPSC website which is http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.