COVID-19

Centrally protected monuments to remain closed till June 15 in view of COVID-19 situation

The Archaeological Survey of India shared the ministry’s order on Twitter on Sunday (May 30) regarding the fresh restrictions.

Centrally protected monuments to remain closed till June 15 in view of COVID-19 situation
File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture has extended the closure of historical monuments under the protection of the central government till June 15 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archaeological Survey of India shared the ministry’s order on Twitter on Sunday (May 30) regarding the fresh restrictions.

“Due to present COVID 19 pandemic situation all centrally protected monuments and museums shall continue to remain closed till 15th June 2021 or until further orders,” the ASI tweeted.

In April, the government had ordered closure of monuments as the new COVID cases surged across the country till May 15. The restrictions were further extended to May 31. Now it has been extended once again for another 15 days.

