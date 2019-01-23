Centre approves Delhi Metro's extension from Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad's New Bus Adda

The Centre on Wednesday approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad. The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 km.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved the contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for extension at the total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore.

The implementation of the project would provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR.

The project is being implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), the existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).