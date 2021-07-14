Centre expresses concern over slow vaccination rate, asks states to ramp up drive

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday (July 14) expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccination and asked the states to ramp up the drive.

The direction came at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan with Health Secretaries and senior immunization officials of 15 states and union territories of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana through video conference.

Nodal representatives from the two COVID vaccine manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), were also present at the meeting.

Bhushan reviewed the progress of vaccine procurement and administration by the Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PCVCs) in the states.

He termed the slow pace of vaccination through the Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PCVCs) a cause of serious worry.

“Many Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PCVCs) have not placed any indent for the earmarked quantum of COVID vaccines. Many State Governments need to facilitate the vaccine procurement by the PCVC,” the Centre said in a statement.

“In some states, the quantity of vaccines paid for has not been physically lifted by the states or PCVCs. They have to quickly ensure lifting of dispatched doses,” it added.

The government advised the states to review the status of vaccine procurement by PCVCs on a daily basis.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccines reduced mortality by 81%, ICU stay by 66%, says study based on insurance claims

Live TV