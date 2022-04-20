हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naga factions

Centre extends ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for 1 year

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the ceasefire agreements are with the NSCN-NK, NSCN-R and NSCN K-Khango.

Centre extends ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for 1 year

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreement signed with three Naga insurgent groups for one more year. In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the agreements are with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango).

“It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022, to April 27, 2023, with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022, to April 17, 2023, with NSCN K-Khango,” the statement said.

These pacts were signed on Tuesday. On September 8, 2021, the central government had signed a ceasefire agreement with another faction of the Naga insurgent led by the dreaded militant Niki Sumi.

These outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K. The government had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM are currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Naga factionsCentre-Naga ceasefireNaga insurgent groupsNSCN-NKNSCN-RNSCN K-Khango
Next
Story

Possibilities of investment, innovation in field of AYUSH are limitless: PM Modi

Must Watch

Jahangirpuri Violence: MCD officials spoke to ZEE NEWS