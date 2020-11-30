Centre responsible if any protester faces health problems, better to hear their plea at the earliest: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday warned the Centre that it will be responsible if any protester faces health problems. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kumaraswamy added that it is "better to hear their plea at the earliest".

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at Delhi border points said they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat". Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, a representative of protesting farmers said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Citing the harsh winters in Delhi, he added that it's not right to leave farmers in such an adverse condition during the COVID-19 pandemic in the interest of their health.

He also said that the Centre should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their suspicions otherwise, the suspicion among farmers and people will continue to grow further.

The #FarmersProtest in Delhi against the Centre's new agricultural legislations has entered the 5th day. The Centre, which has stated that such laws have been brought in to help farmers, should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their suspicions.1/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 30, 2020

Speaking on the farmers not accepting Centre's appeal to move the protest to Burari Park, he said that "it is better to withdraw such a condition". He suggested that the grievances of the farmers should be heard "at the place where they are presently located or at a place of their choice".

"The Farmers Protest in Delhi against the Centre's new agricultural legislations has entered the 5th day. The Centre, which has stated that such laws have been brought in to help farmers, should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their suspicions," he tweeted.

"Otherwise, the suspicion among farmers & people will continue to grow further. The Centre has appealed to protesting farmers to move to Burari Park if they want it to hear their problems. But farmers have not accepted this as they view it as a pre-condition to initiate talks," he added.

He also tweeted, "Hence it is better to withdraw such a condition. My sincere suggestion is to hear the grievances of farmers at the place where they are presently located or at a place of their choice."

Live TV

"The farmers have been staging a dharna at Singhu border for the last five days. This is winter season and the harsh winter in Delhi makes anyone shiver. It is not right to leave farmers in such an adverse condition during the COVID-19 pandemic in the interest of their health," he added.