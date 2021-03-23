Centre selling government assets, only PM's 'factory of lies' will remain: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 23) targetted the BJP-led central government saying that it is selling off its assets to private hands.

Addressing an election rally in the Purulia district, Banerjee also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his "factory of lies" will be the only thing that remains.

She claimed that the Centre is planning to sell off the nationalised telecom firm and banks, national carrier Air India and state-run companies in other core sectors like defence production.

"They (BJP government) are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi's lies and the BJP's fraud," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP has not fulfilled its promises made in its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.

She claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.

The TMC chief further said that she will "not let go of an inch of land without a fight".

"We will fight, 'khela hobe'," she said, adding she will "break, but not bend".

She asked the TMC's women supporters to make use of their cooking utensils like ladles to throw out "outsider goons" from the state during the eight-phase elections.

Since suffering the leg injury, she has been addressing public meetings sitting in a wheelchair.

"The BJP was thinking that it injured Mamata and so she will not be able to go out. But it doesn't know me. I can play the game with just one leg and kick the ball out of the field," she said.

"I will hit the ball with one leg in such a way that you (BJP) will vanish from Delhi too," the TMC supremo said.

She also cautioned them not to accept food offered to them by BJP supporters and workers.

"They may mix sedatives in the food to make you fall asleep and taking advantage of that, they may cast votes in their favour in EVMs," she said.

The West Bengal assembly elections will be conducted in eight phases from March 27.

