Centre to bring 23 Bills in Parliament’s Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The central government is set to table 23 Bills in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament which begins on July 19.

Out of 23, 17 of them will be new Bills to be introduced in the House, while three others are meant to replace ordinances including The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, The Essential Defence Service Bill and The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill.

According to the government, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill) is aimed at providing a speedier, cost-effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill seeks to provide a permanent solution for air pollution in the region. Under this, a Commission for Air Quality Management will be set up in order to streamline public participation, interstate cooperation and expert involvement, research and innovation.

Apart from these, the government is looking forward to passing the Central Universities Amendment Bill to set up a University in the union territory of Ladakh.

