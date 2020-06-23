CGBSE Chattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Pragya Kashyap tops Class 10 with 100% marks, Tikesh Vaishnav is Class 12 topper

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Chattisgarh Board class 10th and class 12th results at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23). The results was released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The pass percentage of class 10 is at 73.62 per cent, while it is 78.59 per cent for class 12.

The toppers for both classes 10 and 12 are from Mungeli. The class 10 topper Pragya Kashyap has scored a perfect 100 per cent marks by securing 600 out of 600 mark. on the other hand, Mungeli boy Tikesh Vaishnav has emerged as the topper in Class 12 exams, scoring 97.80 per cent marks. He got 489 marks out of 500.

In Class 10, Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav secured the second and third spot with 99.33 per cent and 98.67 per cent respectively.

Shreya Aggarwal and Tanu Yadav stood second and third in Class 12 with 97 percent and 96.60 percent respectively. Shreya obtained 485 marks and Tanu Yadav secured with 483 marks.

Here's how the students can check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

The candidates can also check their board exam result via SMS by sending an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Around 3.84 lakh students took class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students sat for class 12 exams in 2020. The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.