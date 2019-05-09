close

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 to be declared on cgbse.nic.in at this time

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on Friday, May 10, at 1 pm. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on results.cg.nic.in,  examresult.net and indiaresults.com.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on Friday, May 10, at 1 pm. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on results.cg.nic.in,  examresult.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, examresult.net
Step 2: Click on link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details. Enter submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of it for future use.

More than eight lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2019. The Class 12 exam began on March 2 to 29 while Class 10 exam were held from March 2 to 28.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was set up in Raipur on 20 July, 2001. Functioning under the Government of Chhattisgarh, it started conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones and aims to promote and develop secondary education in the state.

