Chandigarh University hostel video leak: Police says 'only one' clip found; denies reports of suicide attempts

New Delhi: After massive protests erupted in Chandigarh University post-midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked, the Punjab Police on Sunday (September 18, 2022) said they have found only one video of the accused in their primary investigation into the case.

"So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," Mohali police chief Vivek Soni said, news agency ANI reported.

While addressing a press conference, Vivek Soni, Mohali SSP, said they have found only one video of the accused herself. The SSP also informed that no suicide attempt or death has taken place and clarified that the video of a student being carried towards an ambulance, was because she suffered from an anxiety attack.

"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated... Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to (die by) suicide have reported. People should not pay attention to any rumours," the police officer said.

No suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni https://t.co/BNdvjYaKma pic.twitter.com/5k05GQ9QBf — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that protests erupted in the university after a "rumour" that videos of several women students had been made. He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and a woman student has been apprehended.

Both, the police and the university administration, have rubbished social media posts claiming that several girls attempted to die by suicide after their videos leaked online.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal has termed the incident "shameful" and called for patience. "In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also condemned the incident and said, “The #chandigarhuniversity incident is shameful. Those responsible must be given exemplary punishment. The dignity & safety of our daughters should be of topmost priority. Hope police gets into action and sets an example against the culprits.”