New Delhi: As many as 57 people have lost their lives since the Char Dham yatra began on May 3, ANI quoted DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt as saying. Bhatt further said that health screening of devotees has commenced on the Yatra travel routes. This year, Uttarakhand is witnessing a deluge of pilgrims to all the Char Dhams– Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Till May 16, nearly 41 pilgrims had died en route to the Char Dham temples since the beginning of the yatra. As per the official figures, 14 pilgrims had lost their lives on their way to Yamunotri, 15 on their journey to Kedarnath, four to Gangotri, and eight on their way to Badrinath. Following the loss of lives, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had urged devotees to visit the shrines only after consulting their doctors. CM Dhami has said that his government's top priority was to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Uttarakhand | 57 pilgrims have died since the Char Dham Yatra 2022 started on May 3. Health screening of pilgrims is being done on Yatra travel routes: DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the officials said on Saturday (May 21) that around eight lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad have undertaken the Char Dham yatra so far, PTI reported. Moreover, lakhs more have registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage, officials stated, adding that for the month of May no more slots are available for registration.

As per the state guidelines, pilgrims intending to undertake the pilgrimage must register themselves ahead of the Char Dham yatra. In the wake of the huge rush at the shrines, the number of pilgrims who can visit Badrinath has been fixed at 16,000 per day, Kedarnath 13,000, Gangotri 8,000, and Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib 5,000 each. Notably, the doors of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara opened today (May 22).

(With agency inputs)