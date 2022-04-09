'Char Dham Yatra 2022 will break all previous records': Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Char Dham Yatra of 2022 will break all previous records said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adding that all records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport will be broken. "This time`s Char Dham Yatra is going to break all the records. All the records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport are going to be broken, we have to be ready for it," Dhami said while addressing `Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022` in Dehradun.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to Kedarnath in November last year, Dhami said that the Prime Minister had then said that the coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand and a large number of pilgrims will visit Uttarakhand over the next decade.

The Prime Minister, during his visit to Kedarnath, had said that Uttarakhand will receive more tourists in the next decade than in the past century. During the event, Dhami also called for promoting the traditional `Pahadi` cuisine of Uttarakhand.

"Today, the distance from Uttarakhand to Delhi by road is 3 to 4 hours, in the coming days, this distance will be reduced to 2 hours," Dhami said. He also said that the road from Haridwar to Kashipur has also been approved. "In the coming days, the distance from Haridwar to Kashipur can be covered in 1- 1.5 hours," Dhami said.

