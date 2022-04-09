हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Char Dham Yatra 2022

'Char Dham Yatra 2022 will break all previous records': Pushkar Singh Dhami

"All the records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport are going to be broken, we have to be ready for it," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said while addressing `Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022` in Dehradun.

&#039;Char Dham Yatra 2022 will break all previous records&#039;: Pushkar Singh Dhami
Image credit: IANS

Dehradun: Char Dham Yatra of 2022 will break all previous records said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adding that all records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport will be broken. "This time`s Char Dham Yatra is going to break all the records. All the records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport are going to be broken, we have to be ready for it," Dhami said while addressing `Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022` in Dehradun.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to Kedarnath in November last year, Dhami said that the Prime Minister had then said that the coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand and a large number of pilgrims will visit Uttarakhand over the next decade.

The Prime Minister, during his visit to Kedarnath, had said that Uttarakhand will receive more tourists in the next decade than in the past century. During the event, Dhami also called for promoting the traditional `Pahadi` cuisine of Uttarakhand.

"Today, the distance from Uttarakhand to Delhi by road is 3 to 4 hours, in the coming days, this distance will be reduced to 2 hours," Dhami said. He also said that the road from Haridwar to Kashipur has also been approved. "In the coming days, the distance from Haridwar to Kashipur can be covered in 1- 1.5 hours," Dhami said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Char Dham Yatra 2022char dham yatraPushkar Singh Dhami
Next
Story

Stolen artefacts to be returned to India from Scotland museums

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Pakistan Superfast: Imran convenes cabinet meeting