Wooden chariot of Andhra Pradesh's Lakshmi Narasimha temple gutted in fire

Amaravati: The wooden chariot of the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located at Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district caught fire on the wee hours of Sunday (September 6).

A team of police and fire bridge was rushed to the spot. According to the Andhra Pradesh police, the 40-feet high chariot caught fire at around 1 am. The fire was extinguished by 3 am.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the state government ordered an inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.

''We have appointed Endowments Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan as the inquiry officer. He has been asked to coordinate with the police and determine the cause of the fire'', Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas told PTI.

The chariot made of teak wood was parked in a shed on the temple premises. The chariot is normally used only during the 'Radhotsavam' at the Lords celestial wedding festivities.

A similar incident in SPS Nellore district a few months ago, where it turned out that a mentally ill person set a temple chariot on fire.

The Endowments Minister, who expressed anguish over the incident, said appropriate action would be taken after the investigation by the Additional Commissioner was completed. The Minister also spoke to the East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem and directed that a thorough investigation be conducted. He told the SP to take stern action if it turned out to be an act of arson, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.