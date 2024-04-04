Check How Much Rahul Gandhi Earned Every Year Since Modi Came To Power In 2014

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination from the Wayanad seat of Kerala. Rahul Gandhi led a roadshow with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. The affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi showed that he has assets worth over Rs 20 crore. This includes movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth Rs 7,93,03,977 in the affidavit.

The affidavit reveals that the present market worth of personally acquired immovable assets stands at Rs 9,04,89,000, while the value of inherited assets is assessed at Rs 2,10,13,598. Gandhi states a liability of Rs 49,79,184. Additionally, he declares possessing Rs 55,000 in hand, as stated in the affidavit.

In the last election, he had declared total assets worth Rs 15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was Rs 9.4 crore. As of March 15, 2024, Rahul Gandhi's portfolio includes shares in 25 listed companies, spanning from well-established blue-chip stocks to emerging small-cap ventures. The total value of his stock holdings is around Rs 4.33 crore. Gandhi possesses the largest number of shares (4,068) in a small-cap enterprise named Suprajit Engineering, with a market value exceeding Rs 16.65 lakh as of March 15. However, as of April 4, the value has risen to over Rs 17 lakh.

How Much Rahul Gandhi Earned Since 2014?

Rahul Gandhi had declared total assets worth Rs 9.4 crore in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India. His assets grew by around Rs 6 crore between 2014 and 2019. In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi declared assets worth Rs 15.88 crore. Now, this has further increased by over Rs 4.2 crore. This shows that in 2014, Rahul Gandhi had around Rs 10 crore and in 2024, he had around Rs 20 crore. This means, his assets appreciated or his income increased by Rs one crore on an average each year between 2014 and 2024.