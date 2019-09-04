close

Check the time of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram rover's landing on moon

The landing of Vikram lander will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan is lso scheduled to address a press conference between 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

Check the time of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram rover&#039;s landing on moon
Image Courtesy: ISRO

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the surface of moon is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, September 07, 2019. The landing of Vikram lander will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan is lso scheduled to address a press conference between 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

Also read: Why Chandrayaan 2's Lander is named Vikram

The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO informed that the manoeuvre began at 3.42 am (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The total duration was nine seconds.

The separation of the Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter took place on Monday at 13.15 pm (IST). The Pragyan rover is a 6-wheeled and AI-powered vehicle. The name Pragyan translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It has been integrated within the lander. 

The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by India`s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) on July 22. The successful launch was carried out exactly a week after the ISRO had aborted the launch on July 15, just 56 minutes before the launch due to a "technical snag".

The success of this mission will make India only the "fourth nation after the United States, China, and Russia to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface and the first nation to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface.

