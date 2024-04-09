BJP leader Narendra Modi today held a roadshow in Chennai along with the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and other leaders. Sharing photos of the roadshow on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chennai crowd 'won over him'. He also promised continuous development of the metro city. Chennai will go to the polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Chennai has won me over! Today’s roadshow in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way," said Modi.

The NDA Government will keep working in sectors like roads, ports, urban transportation, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and more. At the same time, we will address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which makes us better prepared… pic.twitter.com/EaCKllkLPQ April 9, 2024

DMK Busy Promoting Family Rule: Modi

Modi alleged that DMK took votes from the people of Chennai for years but did nothing much for the city. "DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging. The recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how Congress and DMK were complicit in harming our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen and fisherwomen. No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject DMK and Congress," he said.

Modi Recounts Development Work

Modi assured that the NDA government will keep working for the welfare of the vibrant city. "Over the last few years, I have come here very often to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key projects which will boost ‘Ease of Living.’ At the root of this is connectivity. Recently, the new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport was inaugurated. In the coming times, railway stations here including Egmore Station are going to be redeveloped," he said.

PM Modi also recounted the launch of Vande Bharat Express connecting Chennai to different cities. "Thanks to Vande Bharat Express, connectivity between Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Mysuru has also been enhanced. The Chennai Metro network is being expanded, thus helping the professionals working in the city. Key road projects like the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and the expansion of other existing road projects will improve commerce and connectivity," said the BJP leaders.

The BJP leader claimed that remarkable work is underway in the housing sector as lakhs of houses have been built across Tamil Nadu under PM-Awas Yojana. "Some time ago, many houses built as a part of Light House Project were inaugurated thus giving wings to several aspirations. Our Government is also working on projects like a Multi-Modal Logistics Park and a Discovery Campus at IIT-Madras, which will boost business as well as innovation," said Modi.

Invoking Tamil Culture To Woo Voters

Invoking the Tamil culture to woo the voters, Modi said that the NDA government accords topmost respect to Tamil culture and added that he felt proud after getting an opportunity to speak a few words in Tamil language at the UN. "We will continue to make Tamil culture and language popular at the world stage. Two years ago, the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated which will further popularise aspects of Tamil culture. Earlier this year, the revamped channel DD Tamil was launched which will again be instrumental in celebrating the culture of this great state," Modi promised.

Development Promise

Modi said that the NDA Government will keep working in sectors like roads, ports, urban transportation, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and more. He said that the central government will also address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which makes us better prepared when calamities like floods strike. We will also keep supporting the MSME sector, a vital pillar of economic growth.