Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): After rescue from borewell, 10-years-old Rahul Sahu was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors, informed Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday. Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue of Sahu, who was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday, said an ANI report.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed Sahu`s health status and said that the boy has been kept in ICU. "With all your prayers our brave Rahul is in skilled hands. Sometime back the ambulance has taken him to Apollo Hospital. He is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors," tweeted Chhattisgarh`s chief minister`s office.

"We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We`re taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla told ANI. The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration.

Health of Chhattisgarh boy rescued from borewell stable

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed the health status of Rahul Sahu as stable and said that the boy rescued from the borewell will be treated at Apollo hospital in Bilaspur. "Rahul`s condition is stable now. The doctor of the ambulance told that in the primary examination, BP, sugar, and heart rate are normal and the lungs are also clear. Apollo Hospital has all the preparations, in a while the ambulance will reach Bilaspur," tweeted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister`s office.

"It was a very challenging operation. Rahul could be successfully rescued because of the joint efforts of the team members. It is a huge success for all of us. Around 25 Army officials were deployed here," Army Personnel, Gautam Suri told ANI. Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully saved after over 100 hours of a rescue operation.

It may be noted that Rahul Sahu was trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Administration.

(With Agency Inputs)