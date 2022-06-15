NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH BOY RESCUED

Chhattisgarh boy Rahul Sahu rescued from borewell after more than 100 hours, taken to ICU

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed Sahu`s health status and said that the boy has been kept in ICU. "With all your prayers our brave Rahul is in skilled hands. Sometime back the ambulance has taken him to Apollo Hospital. He is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors," tweeted Chhattisgarh`s chief minister`s office.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:57 AM IST
  • 10-years-old Rahul Sahu was rescued from a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district
  • Rahul was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors
  • Around 150 officials were deployed for Rahul's rescue. He was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh boy Rahul Sahu rescued from borewell after more than 100 hours, taken to ICU

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): After rescue from borewell, 10-years-old Rahul Sahu was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors, informed Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday. Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue of Sahu, who was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday, said an ANI report. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed Sahu`s health status and said that the boy has been kept in ICU. "With all your prayers our brave Rahul is in skilled hands. Sometime back the ambulance has taken him to Apollo Hospital. He is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors," tweeted Chhattisgarh`s chief minister`s office.

"We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We`re taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla told ANI. The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration. 

Health of Chhattisgarh boy rescued from borewell stable 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed the health status of Rahul Sahu as stable and said that the boy rescued from the borewell will be treated at Apollo hospital in Bilaspur. "Rahul`s condition is stable now. The doctor of the ambulance told that in the primary examination, BP, sugar, and heart rate are normal and the lungs are also clear. Apollo Hospital has all the preparations, in a while the ambulance will reach Bilaspur," tweeted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister`s office.

"It was a very challenging operation. Rahul could be successfully rescued because of the joint efforts of the team members. It is a huge success for all of us. Around 25 Army officials were deployed here," Army Personnel, Gautam Suri told ANI. Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully saved after over 100 hours of a rescue operation. 

It may be noted that Rahul Sahu was trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Administration.

(With Agency Inputs)

Chhattisgarh boy rescuedBoy falls in borewellchhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghelBoy rescued from borewell

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'