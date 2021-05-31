हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CGBSE

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 12 board exam begins from June 1, check complete details here

Class 12 Chattisgarh CGBSE board exam is all set to be held from June 1 to June 5. Students will be given five days from June 1-5 to collect question papers and submit the answer sheets within five days from the date of collection of question papers.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 12 board exam begins from June 1, check complete details here
Representational Image

CGBSE board exams 2021: The Class 12 Chattisgarh CGBSE board exam is all set to be held from Tuesday, i.e from June 1 to June 5. The students will be allowed to appear for the Class 12 CGBSE board exams 2021 from home.

The examination will be conducted in-home mode from June 1. This decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state. 

The class 12th students will be given five days from June 1 to 5 to collect question papers. Students can submit the answer sheets within five days from the date of collection of question papers.

If students, an official statement issued in this regard said, are unable to submit the answer booklets within the five days-time, they will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendances while submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres.

The CGBSE statement also said that the board will not accept any answer booklets through posts or any other medium. Students have also been advised to wear masks and follow social distancing rules while visiting the exam centres to submit the answer booklets.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board. Along with the CGBSE 12th hall ticket for regular courses, the board has also released the admit cards of vocational courses. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of CGBSE at https://cgbse.nic.in

 

Check out these steps to download the admit card for class 12 CGBSE HSC board exams 2021: 

 

 

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE - https://cgbse.nic
STEP 2: On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card - Higher Secondary Main Examination - 2021'
STEP 3: A new page will appear on the screen
STEP 4: Click on 'Class 12 main admit card 2021'
STEP 5: Fill in your Roll Number, Name and Father's name on the space provided
STEP 6: Your class 12th CGBSE admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download the hardcopy and take the printout.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CGBSECGBSE board exams 2021Chhattisgarh CGBSE boardCGBSE class 12 board examsCGBSE class 12 examsboard exams 2021Chhattisgarh CGBSE HSC class 12 exam
Next
Story

Major tragedy averted as security forces detect second IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Must Watch

PT24M13S

Unlock Report: What is open in the country and what is closed?