Chhattisgarh Congress workers enter into brawl after leader pushed on stage - Watch

New Delhi: In an embarrassing incident for Congress, the leaders and workers entered into a brawl at an event in Chhatisgarh’s Jashpur after the party’s former district president of Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from the microphone on stage as he was addressing a gathering.

The ruckus was caught on camera which showed dozens of Congress workers climb up the stage. The chaos erupted after Agarwal started speaking on minister TS Singh Deo.

Check out the video here:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Local Congress leaders & workers enter into a brawl at party workers conference in Jashpur after party's ex-dist pres Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from podium & stopped from speaking. He had started speaking on Min TS Singh Deo when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/7joKTUlYgE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Later, Agarwal said the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel must vacate the post and make way for Deo.

“TS Singh Deo waited for 2.5 yrs (to become CM) and now Bhupesh Baghel must vacate his seat. When there was no Congress government here, Deo and Baghel worked together. It's due to them that Congress government came to power. When I was saying this, people of Kunkuri MLA attacked me,” said Agarwal.

Lately, there have been a lot of speculations of a possible crisis in the state owing to the tussle between Baghel and Deo for the CM post.

Several Congress MLAs had recently visited Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi as a show of support to Baghel. They, however, returned after the meeting did not realize.

Live TV