No political angle, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on MLAs' visit to Delhi

New Delhi: Amid speculations over a group of Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs huddling up in Delhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday (September 30) downplayed the situation and said the visit should not be seen through a political prism.

“Tell me one thing - can't legislators go anywhere. Every step should not be seen as politics. Anybody can go anywhere? Even you (media persons) tour with your friends and it doesn't mean every time the purpose is getting news. Similarly, if anyone has gone (to Delhi) it should not be seen through political prism,” Baghel was quoted as saying by PTI.

Amid turmoil in Punjab Congress, the Chhattisgarh party unit stoked speculations of a possible leadership change after around 15 Chhattisgarh MLAs reached Delhi on Wednesday seeking to meet the party high command. However, the MLAs who are in Delhi had said their visit was linked to the proposed tour of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to the state.

One of the MLAs camping in the national capital said there was no question of a change at the top in the state and Baghel would complete his full term, adding that they are in Delhi to meet AICC in-charge Chattisgarh P L Punia regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

"Our visit does not have any connection with the ongoing Punjab crisis, "Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh said.

As per ANI report, these MLAs have reached Delhi supporting Bhupesh Baghel saying he should continue as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

In August, Baghel was successful in convincing the Congress top brass and there was no immediate threat to his CM post from his minister TS Singh Deo. The supporters of Deo claim a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula for the chief minister's post was agreed upon in Chhattisgarh.

Punjab Congress has been witnessing a crisis ahead of the state polls next year after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the CM post.

(With agency inputs)

