Chhattisgarh: NIA files chargesheet against nine accused in fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (September 8) filed a supplementary chargesheet at a IA Court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur against nine accused in a fake currency case.

​The FIR in this case was registered on June 20, 2019 at Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh u/s 255, 256, 34, 489-A, 489-B, 489-C & 489-D of IPC and pertains to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of face value of Rs 7,39,300.

The fake currency was seized from seven accused named Devendra Chandra, Manoj Sahu, Rohit Bhardwaz, Gyandas Kurre, Dilip Kumar Mahilange, Doman Miri and Nohar Sinha, all resident of districts of Janjgir- Champa & Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh. The state police had first filed charge-sheet on September 16, 2019, against the above-mentioned accused under sections 120B, 255, 256, 34, 489-A, 489-B, 489-C & 489-D of IPC.

Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case on August 9, 2019. During investigation by NIA, two more accused Hemlal Sahu and Sewak Ram were arrested. Investigation has revealed that arrested accused Gyandas Kurre was the mastermind in counterfeiting Indian currency notes and government stamp papers and had involved other arrested accused viz. Dilip Kumar Mahilange and Doman Miri in the Crime. All the three accused started making fake currency with the help of computer desktop and colured printer/scanner.

Gyandas Kurre also influenced Sewak Ram Baghel and Rohit Bharadwaj and involved them in the printing and circulation of FICNs. Other arrested accused Manoj Sahu and Devendra Chandra, came in contact with Gyandas Kurre and were involved in the circulation of FICNs. Later, other accused persons Hemlal Sahu and Nohar Sinha were lured into the circulation of fake currency.

