Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll 2023: Can Bhupesh Baghel Help Congress Defy Modi Magic? Check What Survey Says

Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll 2023: Congress ruled Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year. While the Congress trumped BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls, the saffron party is looking to regain power in the state defeating Bhupesh Baghel-led government. The majority mark for 90 member assembly is 46 seats. In the last election, Congress had won 68 seats while the BJP bagged only 15 seats. After the bypolls, Congress now commands 71 seats while the BJP has 14 seats in the assembly.

Ahead of the polls, the ABP News conducted an opinion poll with Matrize which gave surprising results. The opinion polls may be a shocker for the BJP which may have to warm the opposition benches yet again. However, the vote share is quite close and a swing during the election may favour the saffron party.

According to the opinion poll or survey, the vote share of Congress at present stands at 44 per cent while that of BJP stands at 43 per cent. As far as seats are concerned, the Congress is likely to win 47-52 seats while the BJP may bag 34-39 seats. While Congress is appearing to have an edge over the BJP, the vote share percentage is quite close and the result will be completely dependent on the last moment change in voting pattern.

Smaller parties like BSP and Aam Aadmi Party may also play a crucial role in the polls if they manage to attract a vote share of 3-5 per cent in the polls. While AAP will be contesting the Chhattisgarh elections for the first time, the BSP+ had bagged 7 seats.

While PM Narendra Modi will be the face of the elections for the BJP besides former CM Raman Singh, the Congress will bet on current CM Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi being the star campaigner. The Chhattisgarh election will be crucial - both for the BJP and the Congress- as it will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third term for the NDA.