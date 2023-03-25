topStoriesenglish2587869
COP ASSAULTS WOMAN

Chhattisgarh: Traffic Cop Assaults Woman At Raipur Hostel, Video Goes Viral

Following the attack, the victim and the hostel owner approached senior police officials and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal took notice of the issue and suspended the traffic police inspector with immediate effect, he said.

Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:25 PM IST|Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh: Traffic Cop Assaults Woman At Raipur Hostel, Video Goes Viral

A traffic policeman was on Saturday suspended for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman staffer of a private hostel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras, took place at a women's hostel in Ganj police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

As per the suspension order, the woman has alleged that the inspector had reached the hostel and abused and thrashed her.

The indiscipline and indecent behaviour of the inspector, who was posted at traffic headquarter in Raipur, has tarnished the image of the police department. Therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to the Reserve Centre Raipur, the order stated.

Talking to reporters, the owner of the hostel further claimed that the policeman had also assaulted her and made objectionable remarks about her.

