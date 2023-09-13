Chidambaram Takes Dig At Centre Citing Rishi Sunak-Oppn Debate In UK Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the government citing the posing of questions to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by House of Commons MPs on his recent India visit, saying how he wishes such a debate took place in India's Parliament.

The former Union finance minister asserted that such questions and answers were normal in Parliament when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister. In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Please read the reports of the debate in the House of Commons when MPs questioned PM Rishi Sunak on his talks with PM (Narendra) Modi. Hard questions by the Opposition, prompt answers by the Prime Minister."

"It is not important who prevailed in the debate. What is important is that a debate took place in Parliament within hours of the PM's return to Britain," he said. "How I wish such a debate took place in India's Parliament," the Congress leader said.

British Prime Minister Sunak on Monday told UK lawmakers that he had "warm and productive" discussions with Prime Minister Modi towards a free trade agreement (FTA) with India as he updated the UK Parliament on his recent visit to New Delhi for the India-led G20 Summit.

In his detailed parliamentary statement, Sunak went on to highlight his three key aims of the India visit, which included increasing diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine, climate action and strengthening ties with India.

During questions raised by members of Parliament, Sunak was asked about the case of British Sikh activist Jagtar Johal who is lodged in an Indian jail on serious charges. The British prime minister confirmed that he had raised the matter during his talks with the Indian counterpart and that the UK "remains committed to seeing a resolution to the case".