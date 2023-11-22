Children’s Heart Link, USA Inks MoU With Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Navi Mumbai For Enhancing Care Of Children With Congenital Heart Disease In India

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care in Navi Mumbai, is a hospital without billing counter which provides totally free of cost treatment to children with Congenital Heart Disease. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani which is based in 3 states in India have done over 28,000 child heart surgeries totally free for children from across India and 15 developing countries.

Children’s Heart Link a US based Organization signed MoU with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani with a focus on enhancing care for children born with heart disease and expanding training opportunities to ultimately save more lives.

“This is a unique partnership for Children’s Heart Link in India. As a charity hospital, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care is operating with considerably fewer resources than its for-profit counterparts. They’re dedicated to providing vital medical care to children with heart disease; care they might not otherwise receive,” said Jackie Boucher, Children’s Heart Link President during the MoU signing ceremony.

"This partnership shall bring in the latest medical expertise and know-how techniques from reputable pediatric cardiac specialists associated with Children's Heart Link and Children's Mercy Kansas City, USA to Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care. This will help in providing world class pediatric cardiac care to poor and needy children who are treated totally free at #srisathyasaisanjeevani ” opined Dr. Snehal Kulkarni, Mentor- Pediatric Cardiology, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Care.

Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, Dr C Sreenivas during this ceremony highlighted the importance of Child Health as an Investment towards Human Transformation rather than treat it as an expenditure.

5 month Prisha Kute who underwent Open Heart Surgery and 14 year old Kunal who underwent EP Study and Ablation received Gift of Life Certificate from Children’s Heart Link team.

Details:

www.srisathyasaisaneejvani.org

Onkar Joshi 7022619186

