Children's Day 2019: Google celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary with bright-coloured Doodle

Google on Thursday celebrated Children's Day with a bright-coloured Doodle, keeping with its tradition of commemorating the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India.

The Doodle titled "The Walking Tree" is the creation of seven-year-old Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon and inspired by the thought that "if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them".

Live TV

A contest, ‘Doodle 4 Google’, is held every year in India on a particular theme and this year's theme ‘When I grow up, I hope ...’ received submissions from over 1.1 lakh children from classes 1 to 10 across the country. The depictions were for a better world--from cleaning up the ocean, to flying solo using technology, to simply dreaming about a world without boundaries.

"When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared without making them die,” says Divyanshi Singhal, winner of the 2019 #DoodleforGoogle contest in India. Learn more about her #GoogleDoodle titled “The Walking Tree” → https://t.co/GtjCfYmW1R pic.twitter.com/OmudPaSgyO — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) November 13, 2019

Hailing from DPS, Gurgaon, Divyanshi expressed her dismay of trees being cut down. She says, “When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared so easily without making them die. There would be so little deforestation and humans can just ask the trees and their friends to move to another place.”

When asked how she came up with this delightful idea, she explained, “When I visited my grandmother, I was so sad to see the trees around her house being cut. So I thought that if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them."

Children's Day is celebrated across the nation every year as a tribute to Nehru who advocated for the increased awareness of the rights and education of children. He was loved by children who fondly called him Chacha Nehru.

In 2018, Google's doodle on Children's Day was designed to depict a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope. Crafted by a student from Mumbai, the design had won the 2018 ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition in India for her fascination with space exploration.[6]