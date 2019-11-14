close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Children's' Day

Children's Day 2019: Google celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary with bright-coloured Doodle

A contest, ‘Doodle 4 Google’, is held every year in India on a particular theme and this year's theme ‘When I grow up, I hope ...’ received submissions from over 1.1 lakh children from classes 1 to 10 across the country. 

Children&#039;s Day 2019: Google celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru&#039;s birth anniversary with bright-coloured Doodle

Google on Thursday celebrated Children's Day with a bright-coloured Doodle, keeping with its tradition of commemorating the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India.

The Doodle titled "The Walking Tree" is the creation of seven-year-old Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon and inspired by the thought that "if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them".

Live TV

A contest, ‘Doodle 4 Google’, is held every year in India on a particular theme and this year's theme ‘When I grow up, I hope ...’ received submissions from over 1.1 lakh children from classes 1 to 10 across the country. The depictions were for a better world--from cleaning up the ocean, to flying solo using technology, to simply dreaming about a world without boundaries.

Hailing from DPS, Gurgaon, Divyanshi expressed her dismay of trees being cut down. She says, “When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared so easily without making them die. There would be so little deforestation and humans can just ask the trees and their friends to move to another place.”

When asked how she came up with this delightful idea, she explained, “When I visited my grandmother, I was so sad to see the trees around her house being cut. So I thought that if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them."

Children's Day is celebrated across the nation every year as a tribute to Nehru who advocated for the increased awareness of the rights and education of children. He was loved by children who fondly called him Chacha Nehru.

In 2018, Google's doodle on Children's Day was designed to depict a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope. Crafted by a student from Mumbai, the design had won the 2018 ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition in India for her fascination with space exploration.[6]

Tags:
Children's' DayChildren's' Day 2019Google Children's' Day 2019Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversaryGoogle Doodle Children's' Day 2019
Next
Story

Rajasthan: Seven dead, 12 injured as bus collides with tempo

Must Watch

PT55M18S

Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, 13th November, 2019