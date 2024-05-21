Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that it is increasingly evident that the Narendra Modi government is about to fall and that the INDIA bloc will take power on June 4 as each round of the Lok Sabha elections comes to an end. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kejriwal declared that the INDIA bloc will provide the nation with a stable government. "With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4," he stated.

During their Monday poll rallies in Delhi, the chief minister alleged that Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, and Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had abused him.

He criticised Shah, saying, "You have been chosen by the prime minister as your heir, so you are arrogant." "You have not yet become Prime Minister." "You stated that Kejriwal has no support in India and more supporters in Pakistan.You can abuse me, but do not curse the people of this country. "No one will tolerate you cursing the public," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister's reaction followed a statement made by Shah at a rally the day before while campaigning for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. "Kejriwal and Rahul [Gandhi] have no support in India; their supporters are in Pakistan," the home minister stated.

