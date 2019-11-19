CISF felicitates seven retired canines of its DMRC Delhi Unit

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday (November 19) organised a ceremony to felicitate seven canines of CISF Unit DMRC Delhi, who retired after completing their successful tenure.

After taking basic training of six months at CISF Dog Breeding Training Centre at CISF 5th Reserve Battalion, Ghaziabad, these canines were detailed to perform various essential tasks of keeping DMRC safe and secure from multi-dimensional threats. It was the first time in the history of CISF Unit DMRC Delhi that a ceremony was organised on the retirement of canines to honour their dedication and devotion to duties.

Raghubir Lal, IPS, DIG, CISF Unit DMRC Delhi, Other Senior Officer of CISF & DMRC were present on the occasion. CISF said that during their tenure all seven retired canines participated in several mock exercises, anti-sabotage checks of metro premises and also successfully cleared several unattended bags found in metro premises.

Details of the retired canines are as under:-

1. Hina- Labrador (Female)

2. Veer- Cocker Spaniels (Male)

3. Kite- Labrador (Female)

4. Jelly- Labrador (Female)

5. Jessy- German Shepherd (Female)

6. Lucy- Labrador (Female)

7. Lovely- Labrador (Female)

During the ceremony, Lal presented mementos, medals and certificates to all the retired canines. After the ceremony, all the retied canines were handed over to an NGO in Delhi.